Riot Curv Kite Harness Men
Curv hard-shell construction
The Curv harness range comes with a 3-dimensional version of the PLUS_Spine feature, which results in an even stronger back support.
Easy to handle carbon adjustment of the spreader bar webbings with a pleasantly light weight.
A viscous elastic foam that creates an ergonomic fit without sucking water.
A flexible closing belt system on the inside guarantees a snug fit and adapts perfectly to the rider’s individual anatomy.
Stainless steel ring attached to the handle pass leash to connect to your safety leash – guarantees a smooth sliding of the latter.
Multitool including double bit with 3/32 hex key and PH3, can be used for fins, foostraps & the modular hook system of ION's C_Bars.
|Price level (1-5)
|4
|Flex Index (1-20)
|14
Item-no. 48232-4709
3D_Plus_Spine
C_30_Buckle
Internal Flex_Belt
HPL_Slider
Kite_knife 2.0 multitool
ION has taken harness engineering up a notch with the Ion Riot Curv! The new 3D Fit Technology has redefined perfect fit, resulting in ultimate comfort. ION's approach takes the stability and safety of your back seriously, so you can be confident that this harness is made to enhance your session in every way possible. It is an excellent harness for those that like a hard shell with some flexibility, though we recommend taking the extra time to check your measurements to ensure that you find one that is the perfect fit for you.
TWO STEP TO FIND YOUR PERFECT FIT What's your recommended size? Find out your individual values now.
TWO STEP TO FIND YOUR PERFECT FIT What's your recommended size? Find out your individual values now.
TWO STEP TO FIND YOUR PERFECT FIT What's your recommended size? Find out your individual values now.
TWO STEP TO FIND YOUR PERFECT FIT What's your recommended size? Find out your individual values now.
TWO STEP TO FIND YOUR PERFECT FIT What's your recommended size? Find out your individual values now.