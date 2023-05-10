ION's 3D Fit Technology provides the perfect fit for each individual's body size and shape. Your individual fit derives from back length and waist circumference. Therefore the Riot Curv is available in regular and tall sizes. The exchangeable Ergo_Pad on the inside offers optimal lumbar support in two profiles (each harness comes with two options - thin and thick pad - choose what suits you best). The Riot Curv is medium rigid (flex index 14) and offers a good balance between direct feeling, flexibility, and support. An ultra-lightweight Curv construction distributes forces evenly throughout the harness. At the same time, it's flexible enough to allow for optimum freedom of movement. Non-water-absorbent Hyper_Foam contributes to the overall ergonomic fit and light weight while the internal flex belt provides flexibility in the front. ION's sleek Spectre Bar (including kite hook) completes the Riot Curv. Its Curv_Flaps create a seamless and optimal force distribution throughout the harness. Comes with integrated Knite_Knife Multitool 2.0. The Riot Curv is the choice of athletes like Matchu Lopes and Liam Whaley.