Riot Curv - 011 blue-gradient - 48/S
3D Fit Technology

Riot Curv Kite Harness Men

Curv hard-shell construction

Color:

011 blue-gradient

ION's 3D Fit Technology provides the perfect fit for each individual's body size and shape. Your individual fit derives from back length and waist circumference. Therefore the Riot Curv is available in regular and tall sizes. The exchangeable Ergo_Pad on the inside offers optimal lumbar support in two profiles (each harness comes with two options - thin and thick pad - choose what suits you best). The Riot Curv is medium rigid (flex index 14) and offers a good balance between direct feeling, flexibility, and support. An ultra-lightweight Curv construction distributes forces evenly throughout the harness. At the same time, it's flexible enough to allow for optimum freedom of movement. Non-water-absorbent Hyper_Foam contributes to the overall ergonomic fit and light weight while the internal flex belt provides flexibility in the front. ION's sleek Spectre Bar (including kite hook) completes the Riot Curv. Its Curv_Flaps create a seamless and optimal force distribution throughout the harness. Comes with integrated Knite_Knife Multitool 2.0. The Riot Curv is the choice of athletes like Matchu Lopes and Liam Whaley.
3D_Plus_Spine

The Curv harness range comes with a 3-dimensional version of the PLUS_Spine feature, which results in an even stronger back support.

C_30_Buckle

Easy to handle carbon adjustment of the spreader bar webbings with a pleasantly light weight.

Hyper_Foam

A viscous elastic foam that creates an ergonomic fit without sucking water.

Internal Flex_Belt

A flexible closing belt system on the inside guarantees a snug fit and adapts perfectly to the rider’s individual anatomy.

HPL_Slider

Stainless steel ring attached to the handle pass leash to connect to your safety leash – guarantees a smooth sliding of the latter.

Kite_knife 2.0 multitool

Multitool including double bit with 3/32 hex key and PH3, can be used for fins, foostraps & the modular hook system of ION's C_Bars.

Price level (1-5)4
Flex Index (1-20)14
15% Neopren 30% Polypropylen 15% Ethylenvinylacetat 10% Polyester 10% Nylon 20% Polyvinylchlorid

Item-no. 48232-4709

Mens Harness Review
iksurfmag

ION has taken harness engineering up a notch with the Ion Riot Curv! The new 3D Fit Technology has redefined perfect fit, resulting in ultimate comfort. ION's approach takes the stability and safety of your back seriously, so you can be confident that this harness is made to enhance your session in every way possible. It is an excellent harness for those that like a hard shell with some flexibility, though we recommend taking the extra time to check your measurements to ensure that you find one that is the perfect fit for you.

